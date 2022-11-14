Otonomo Technologies (OTMO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Otonomo Technologies to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Otonomo Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. Otonomo Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Get Otonomo Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomo Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Otonomo Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 342,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Otonomo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Otonomo Technologies

OTMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

(Get Rating)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.