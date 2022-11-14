Sonos (SONO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SONO opened at $17.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.92. Sonos has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sonos to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.
