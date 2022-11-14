Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Codere Online Luxembourg to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Codere Online Luxembourg stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

