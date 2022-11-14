Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a negative net margin of 174.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BNR opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $241.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $17.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNR. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 1,169.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 124.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

