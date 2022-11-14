Loblaw Companies (L) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Loblaw Companies to post earnings of C$1.91 per share for the quarter.

Shares of L opened at C$109.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$111.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$114.75. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$90.46 and a 52 week high of C$124.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54.

L has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank set a C$125.00 target price on Loblaw Companies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.89.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

