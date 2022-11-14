PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ PNNT opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $387.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.
