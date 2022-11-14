Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €81.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($81.00) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($98.00) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($87.00) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($85.00) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($84.00) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($86.00) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

FRA BNR opened at €68.44 ($68.44) on Thursday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($43.06) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($56.25). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.99.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

