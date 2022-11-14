Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €235.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($235.00) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($220.00) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($267.00) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($241.00) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($250.00) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($225.00) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at €200.65 ($200.65) on Friday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($167.30) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($206.80). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €172.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €181.78.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

