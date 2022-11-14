Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €83.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($83.00) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($127.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($105.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($170.00) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €135.64 ($135.64) on Friday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($201.01). The company’s fifty day moving average is €122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €154.45.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

