Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €62.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($40.50) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($72.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($53.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

ETR:SAX opened at €47.60 ($47.60) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.38. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €34.44 ($34.44) and a 52-week high of €76.05 ($76.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

