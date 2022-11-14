JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €41.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($41.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($53.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €47.60 ($47.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €34.44 ($34.44) and a 1 year high of €76.05 ($76.05). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €40.55 and its 200-day moving average is €44.38.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

