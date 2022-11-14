Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($99.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

ETR:SAE opened at €52.46 ($52.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $949.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is €44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.30. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €36.51 ($36.51) and a 12-month high of €165.70 ($165.70).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

