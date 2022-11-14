Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €45.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DUE. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €43.00 ($43.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($39.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($38.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($29.50) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($27.50) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DUE stock opened at €32.38 ($32.38) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 24.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.94. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €19.74 ($19.74) and a 1-year high of €42.60 ($42.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.