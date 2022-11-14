Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €11.10 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($11.10) price target on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.00) price objective on Hamborner REIT in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Hamborner REIT Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of HAB opened at €7.63 ($7.63) on Thursday. Hamborner REIT has a 52 week low of €8.28 ($8.28) and a 52 week high of €9.45 ($9.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $608.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.23 and a 200-day moving average of €8.08.

About Hamborner REIT

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

