Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.00) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($42.50) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($13.43) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($19.70).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

