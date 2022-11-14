Warburg Research Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($50.00) target price on GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on shares of GFT Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of ETR GFT opened at €36.75 ($36.75) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.83. The company has a market cap of $967.48 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. GFT Technologies has a 52-week low of €27.70 ($27.70) and a 52-week high of €49.00 ($49.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

