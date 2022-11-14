Warburg Research Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €103.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($103.00) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWC. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($95.00) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of CWC opened at €88.90 ($88.90) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €81.01. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €69.90 ($69.90) and a fifty-two week high of €132.40 ($132.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $639.30 million and a PE ratio of 13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

