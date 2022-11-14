Baader Bank Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €100.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($100.00) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWC. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($103.00) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($95.00) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of ETR CWC opened at €88.90 ($88.90) on Friday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €69.90 ($69.90) and a fifty-two week high of €132.40 ($132.40). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The stock has a market cap of $639.30 million and a P/E ratio of 13.89.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.