Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) a €20.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.00) price objective on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($20.00) price objective on SLM Solutions Group in a report on Monday, October 10th.
SLM Solutions Group Stock Performance
Shares of SLM Solutions Group stock opened at €19.94 ($19.94) on Friday. SLM Solutions Group has a 52 week low of €8.87 ($8.87) and a 52 week high of €20.15 ($20.15). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.99. The firm has a market cap of $452.72 million and a PE ratio of -20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.20.
SLM Solutions Group Company Profile
SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.
