Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Cancom (ETR:COK)

Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.00) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($41.00) price target on Cancom in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($52.00) price target on Cancom in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) price target on Cancom in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Cancom Stock Performance

COK opened at €28.18 ($28.18) on Friday. Cancom has a 12-month low of €23.04 ($23.04) and a 12-month high of €64.82 ($64.82). The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of €26.17 and a 200-day moving average of €31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

