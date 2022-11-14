Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €97.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($97.00) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DHER. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($68.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Delivery Hero stock opened at €44.95 ($44.95) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.59. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($23.88) and a one year high of €131.50 ($131.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion and a PE ratio of -10.04.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

