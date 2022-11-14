Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €46.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($46.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($27.50) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($33.50) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($39.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($29.50) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($38.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €32.38 ($32.38) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.94. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.74 ($19.74) and a 12 month high of €42.60 ($42.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

