Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Update

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the October 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MXE opened at $9.14 on Monday. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXE. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 394.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 118,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 94,697 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

