Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires £149.64 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($172.30).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

SBRE stock opened at GBX 89.10 ($1.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £222.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1,485.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 144.30. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 81.90 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 242.50 ($2.79).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 123 ($1.42) to GBX 119 ($1.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.67) to GBX 222 ($2.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 120 ($1.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

