Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.60 ($19.60) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($22.00) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.00) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Salzgitter Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €29.32 ($29.32) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €18.99 ($18.99) and a 52-week high of €48.76 ($48.76).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

