The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €19.50 Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($19.50) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.00) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($15.50) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €18.00 ($18.00) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Engie Stock Performance

Engie stock opened at €13.99 ($13.99) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €12.58 and a 200-day moving average of €12.14. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($12.16) and a one year high of €15.16 ($15.16).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

