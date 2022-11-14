Berry Global Group (BERY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect Berry Global Group to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,082,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,462,000 after purchasing an additional 196,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 487.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 194,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,402,000 after purchasing an additional 107,657 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 79,923 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

