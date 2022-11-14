Warburg Research Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($53.00) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($22.00) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) price target on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €20.08 ($20.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. United Internet has a 52-week low of €18.20 ($18.20) and a 52-week high of €36.15 ($36.15). The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is €19.99 and its 200 day moving average is €24.83.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

