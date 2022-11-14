K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.00 ($21.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 17th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.5 %

SDF stock opened at €21.21 ($21.21) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.41 ($13.41) and a 1-year high of €36.45 ($36.45). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

