Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €145.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($145.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. set a €145.00 ($145.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($126.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($145.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($165.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

EPA SU opened at €141.98 ($141.98) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €123.70 and its 200 day moving average is €124.65. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($64.88) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($76.34).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

