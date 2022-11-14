UBS Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €33.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($53.00) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday.

United Internet Price Performance

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €20.08 ($20.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.83. United Internet has a 12 month low of €18.20 ($18.20) and a 12 month high of €36.15 ($36.15). The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

