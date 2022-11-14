Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.00.

MDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$14.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of MDP opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.75. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$2.80 and a 52-week high of C$9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.28.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

