Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target to $29.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
JAMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Jamf from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Jamf from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.30.
Shares of Jamf stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 51.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Jamf by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
