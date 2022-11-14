Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target to $29.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JAMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Jamf from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Jamf from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 51.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Jamf by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.