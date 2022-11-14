Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance
AQUA opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 46.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.
Read More
