Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

AQUA opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 46.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Evoqua Water Technologies

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

