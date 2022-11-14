Sportradar Group (SRAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. On average, analysts expect Sportradar Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $9.92 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,918,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after buying an additional 830,887 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 339,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth about $5,492,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.