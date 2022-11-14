Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($16.00) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($24.50) price target on Engie in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €18.00 ($18.00) price objective on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($15.50) price objective on Engie in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($19.50) price objective on Engie in a research note on Thursday.

Engie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ENGI opened at €13.99 ($13.99) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.14. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($12.16) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($15.16).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

