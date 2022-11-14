Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.00) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

Shares of WAC opened at €17.66 ($17.66) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.20. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €12.84 ($12.84) and a twelve month high of €28.72 ($28.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

