Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €13.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.00) target price on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SFQ has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.00) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($19.60) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($20.00) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

SAF-Holland Trading Up 1.3 %

ETR SFQ opened at €9.22 ($9.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $418.54 million and a PE ratio of 11.38. SAF-Holland has a one year low of €5.98 ($5.98) and a one year high of €13.80 ($13.80). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.33.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

