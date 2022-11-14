Atento (ATTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect Atento to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atento Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $3.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. Atento has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Get Atento alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

Atento Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atento S.A. ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.