Nova Leap Health’s (NLH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Nova Leap Health Price Performance
Shares of NLH opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.82 million and a P/E ratio of 93.75. Nova Leap Health has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40.
About Nova Leap Health
