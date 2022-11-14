JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €19.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.60 ($19.60) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($22.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Salzgitter Stock Up 12.3 %

Salzgitter stock opened at €29.32 ($29.32) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. Salzgitter has a one year low of €18.99 ($18.99) and a one year high of €48.76 ($48.76).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

