Craig Hallum Lowers Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target to $21.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised shares of Jamf from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Jamf Stock Up 8.9 %

BATS:JAMF opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64.

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,126 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 313,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

