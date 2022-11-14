Sierra Metals (SMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect Sierra Metals to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.30 million.

SMT stock opened at C$0.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.81.

SMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial cut their price target on Sierra Metals to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

