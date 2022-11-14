Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JAMF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.30.

JAMF stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64.

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jamf by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 110,866 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Jamf by 746.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Jamf by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 134,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

