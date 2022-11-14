Itafos (CVE:IFOS) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Itafos Price Performance
CVE:IFOS opened at C$1.91 on Friday. Itafos has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$3.94. The firm has a market cap of C$360.55 million and a PE ratio of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.20.
Itafos Company Profile
