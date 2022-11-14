Itafos (CVE:IFOS) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CVE:IFOS opened at C$1.91 on Friday. Itafos has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$3.94. The firm has a market cap of C$360.55 million and a PE ratio of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.20.

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

