Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance
OCSL stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
