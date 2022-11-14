HUYA (HUYA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect HUYA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUYA opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HUYA by 8,607.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HUYA during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HUYA during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

