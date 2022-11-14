Energizer (ENR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect Energizer to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ENR stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.02. Energizer has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Energizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

