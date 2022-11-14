iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the October 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 4.72% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTH opened at $22.32 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

