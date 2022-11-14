Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Down 29.2% in October

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the October 15th total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of MITO opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.05.
About Stealth BioTherapeutics
